Paul Patterson
Sheboygan - Paul Patterson, age 79 of Sheboygan passed away early Monday morning June 8, 2020. Paul was born August 13, 1940 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Ray and Lucille (Graham) Patterson. He was united in marriage to the former Susie Lessel on September 24, 1988. Paul graduated from Tri-State University in Indiana with a degree in Electrical Engineering. During college Paul worked for Checker Cab, painting checkers on the cars and carving guitar necks at Gibson Guitar. Following graduation he worked in the steel mill industry and then worked for the Kohler Co., Milwaukee Valve and Eljer Industries. Pursuing his passion and lifelong dream, Paul owned and operated Century Casting Corp. with his family. Post retirement Paul assisted his wife Susie with the family restaurant, Al & Al's Steinhaus on S. 12th Street in Sheboygan. Paul loved conservation, was a member of Peterman's Sportsman Club. He loved bird hunting with his bird dogs. Paul enjoyed barbeque competitions, being involved as a judge and also as a competitor. He was a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 4th degree Knights of Columbus and loved woodworking. Paul was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
Survivors include his loving wife Susie, mother-in-law Dorothy Lessel, five children Tracy (Greg) Schweitzer, Todd (Michelle) Patterson, Guy (Nancy) Patterson, Katrina (Nick) Kowalski and Holly Pelasky, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and three dogs. He is further survived by his sister Marlene (Don) Bisceglia and brothers Jack (Donna) Patterson and Ray (Carol) Patterson.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, son Scott and sister Colleen (Pete) Kakabaker.
There will be a visitation held at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be a funeral service with graveside prayers held at 1:30, Saturday at the Woodland Cemetery in Kohler with Deacon Rich Gulig, officiating. Following the cemetery service, the family wishes to invite guests to a celebration of life to be held at 922 N. 36th Street in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund benefiting Sharon Richardson Hospice has been established.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Sheboygan - Paul Patterson, age 79 of Sheboygan passed away early Monday morning June 8, 2020. Paul was born August 13, 1940 in Kalamazoo, Michigan to the late Ray and Lucille (Graham) Patterson. He was united in marriage to the former Susie Lessel on September 24, 1988. Paul graduated from Tri-State University in Indiana with a degree in Electrical Engineering. During college Paul worked for Checker Cab, painting checkers on the cars and carving guitar necks at Gibson Guitar. Following graduation he worked in the steel mill industry and then worked for the Kohler Co., Milwaukee Valve and Eljer Industries. Pursuing his passion and lifelong dream, Paul owned and operated Century Casting Corp. with his family. Post retirement Paul assisted his wife Susie with the family restaurant, Al & Al's Steinhaus on S. 12th Street in Sheboygan. Paul loved conservation, was a member of Peterman's Sportsman Club. He loved bird hunting with his bird dogs. Paul enjoyed barbeque competitions, being involved as a judge and also as a competitor. He was a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 4th degree Knights of Columbus and loved woodworking. Paul was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
Survivors include his loving wife Susie, mother-in-law Dorothy Lessel, five children Tracy (Greg) Schweitzer, Todd (Michelle) Patterson, Guy (Nancy) Patterson, Katrina (Nick) Kowalski and Holly Pelasky, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and three dogs. He is further survived by his sister Marlene (Don) Bisceglia and brothers Jack (Donna) Patterson and Ray (Carol) Patterson.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, son Scott and sister Colleen (Pete) Kakabaker.
There will be a visitation held at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be a funeral service with graveside prayers held at 1:30, Saturday at the Woodland Cemetery in Kohler with Deacon Rich Gulig, officiating. Following the cemetery service, the family wishes to invite guests to a celebration of life to be held at 922 N. 36th Street in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund benefiting Sharon Richardson Hospice has been established.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.