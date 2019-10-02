|
On September 28, 2019 Paul Peter Vavra went home to his Lord Jesus Christ after 95 blessed years. He was born on April 26, 1924 in Milwaukee, WI to John Vavra & Biezene (Beatrice) Frieda both recent immigrants from Czechoslovakia. After high school, he served his country proudly in the Navy along with his brother, John, (d.) who served in the Army tank division in Europe. Paul was a 2nd Class Petty Officer on the USS Hollis anchored in the Japanese Bay when the final peace treaty was signed.
When he returned home he met the "love of his life" Dolores Schlief (d.); on June 18, 1949 they married. He graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering from UW-Madison and almost immediately started working for the Kohler Co. When he retired 39 years later he was a Chief Packaging Engineer. His beloved Dolores died in 1994 after 45 years of marriage.
The greatest joys of his life came from family, service to God and Church & volunteering. His life revolved around his children: Susan (Sheboygan), Mary (Kohler) and Paul & his wife Linda (Manitowoc). 2 grandchildren: Trevor. Paul Michael & his wife Emily. 3 great grandchildren: Rivar Bliss, Skylier, and Jacob. If Paul wasn't at work or with his family he and Dolores were at church. Both focused on Religious Education for many years. Paul was also involved in Knights of Columbus, Ushering, and Eucharistic Ministry. He volunteered at St Nicholas Hospital for many years with his friend, Hope.
He is survived by his sister Beatrice. Nieces & Nephews: Donna, Karen, Irene, John, Paul, Michal and all of their families. He cherished the picnics at Port Washington Park, graduations, birthdays, weddings. Not to be forgotten are the many relatives and friends in the Czech Republic where he travelled a number of times: Radek & Jana. Dr. Stovicek & Anna. Vojta. Josef & Marketa. Radek & Monika. Lukas & Lucie. Martin & Marketa. And all those who are not named and went before him.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Paul's life will be held at St John Evangelist Catholic Parish, Kohler on Monday, October, 7, 2019 at Noon. Visitation will be from 10 am until the Mass at Noon, followed by burial at Woodland Cemetery, Kohler. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
The family wishes to thank St Nicholas Hospital Home Hospice Services and Tender Heart Senior Care for their love and compassion of Paul and his family. To all who prayed, visited and surrounded the Vavra family with love during this blessed time - Thank You and God Bless.
In lieu of flowers, all donations will be given to St John Evangelist Parish - Kohler - for "The Bell Tower Project."
Whenever Paul would say good-bye, he would say, "HAVE A BLESSED DAY."
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 2, 2019