Paul R. Abraham
Sheboygan - Paul R. Abraham, passed away Sunday morning, March 22, 2020 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital in Sheboygan. He was 49 years old.
Paul was born April 11, 1970 in Sheboygan, the son of Roger and Patricia (Billings) Abraham. Paul attended Grant Elementary, and graduated from North High School. For many years, he worked as a janitor until his failing health forced him to retire in 2008.
An avid Denver Bronco fan, Paul loved boating and fishing. In the winter, he enjoyed going to the lake to feed the ducks.
Paul is survived by his parents, Roger and Patricia Abraham of Sheboygan and his sisters: Laurie Tuczinski and Kelly (Peter) Kemps, both of Sheboygan. He is further survived by his uncle Robert (Janice) Abraham, aunt Margaret Fraungruber, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
Paul will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park in a private memorial service officiated by Rev. Greg Whelton.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020