Paul Stommel
Plymouth - Paul Donald Stommel, age 64 of Plymouth, passed away suddenly on January 14, 2020. He was born on September 2, 1955 in Neenah to Roland and Doris (Thiel) Stommel.
Paul graduated from Neenah High School. He worked for many years at Fives Giddings & Lewis and planned to retire soon. He traveled extensively as a Training Machinist to China, India, France, and Italy. In his free time, he enjoyed skeet shooting and was known as a car enthusiast. He was a member of the Corvette Club and enjoyed watching car races.
Paul will be sadly missed by his mother, Doris; by his siblings: Mark (Jane), CA; Ann (Ray) Danowski, CA; John (Barb), MD; Mary (Phil) Sweeny, CA; Jill Enriquez, CO; and by his nieces and nephews: Mitchell Sweeny, Taylor and Hannah Stommel, and Josephine and Nicholas Stommel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roland, in 1985.
A Funeral Mass for Paul will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Gabriel Parish, 900 Geiger St., Neenah, with Fr. Bob Kollath officiating. Friends may call at church on Monday from 9:30 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020