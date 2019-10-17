|
Paul T. Meyer
Sheboygan - Paul T. Meyer passed peacefully at Sharon S. Richardson Saturday, October 12, 2019. Paul was born August 21, 1951 in Salina, KS to Rev. Victor and Hilda Meyer. He married Susan Schmahl October 4, 1975. He is survived by Susan, his son Nathaniel and his children Natalie, Grace and Preston, and his daughter Elizabeth (Mike Fritz) and their children Natalie Grace and Cody, brother John (Susie), and sister Rosalynn. Preceding him in death are his parents and brother Kenneth.
Paul graduated from UW-Madison with degrees in Horticulture and Landscape Design. He was employed by the City of Sheboygan for 36 years. As Superintendent of Parks and Forestry and Sexton of Wilwood Cemetery, his love of nature, and especially trees allow for enjoyment by the community everyday.
A brief service of remembrance will be held at 2:30 PM Sunday, October 20 at the Quarry View Center, Hwy. 42, with a casual gathering of friends and family following. A memorial has been established in his name.
Cremation Society of WI assisted the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019