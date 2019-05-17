|
|
Paula L. Hintz
Chilton - Paula L. Hintz, 48, passed away Tuesday evening, May 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family after a battle with breast cancer.
She was born November 11, 1970 in Sheboygan, daughter of Corrine (Illig) and the late Eugene R. Hintz. Paula graduated from Manitowoc Lutheran High School with the Class of 1990. She enjoyed working for Worthington Cylinders for twenty and a half years until recently when she took medical leave. Paula enjoyed shopping and spending time with her friends. She looked forward to supporting community events especially the Chilton Fire Department and Kyle Tyson Kickball Tourney. Paula was a huge Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, UW Badger and NASCAR fan. She loved her nieces, nephews, and the "littles". Paula was a friend to anyone and everyone loved and liked her, she will be missed by many.
Paula is survived by her mother, Corrine; her sister, Lisa and her children: Adam and James; her sister, Mona, and her children: Anthony, Dwayne Jr., GinaAnn (Dantae), Crystal, and Megan (Patrick); her step-niece and step-nephew : Airrell and Hunter; her great nieces and nephews: Ka'hari, Zayla, Zayden, Zaylyn, Keshawn, Nataja, and Zaria. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Eugene; her maternal grandparents, August and Elsa Illig; and her paternal grandparents, Ruben and Emma Hintz.
Funeral Services for Paula will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Peter's UCC (424 Fremont St., Kiel) with The Rev. Christopher Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Kiel.
Family will greet relatives and friends at Church from 10:00 am until 12:45 pm when brief family rites will be held.
A memorial will be established in her name.
The family would like to thank St. Elizabeth Cancer Center, Calumet Medical Center, and Calumet County Hospice for everything you have done for our family and Paula.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 17, 2019