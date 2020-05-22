|
|
Paulina E. Norton
Plymouth - Paulina Elizabeth Norton, age 24, of Plymouth, passed away on Thursday morning, May 21, 2020, at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center in Sheboygan.
She was born on February 2, 1996 in Commerce Township, MI, a daughter of Charles and Deborah (Belkowski) Norton. Paulina graduated from Plymouth High School in 2014.
She was very loving and compassionate which led her to caring for others. She worked for 2 years as an in-home caregiver for Visiting Angels of Sheboygan.
Paulina enjoyed drawing and always had a passion for singing. She shared her beautiful voice while singing in the choir and show choir at Plymouth High School. She also sang in the choir at UW Milwaukee when she was a student there.
She is survived by: Parents: Charlie and Debbie Norton of Plymouth; Sister: Jessica Norton of Plymouth; Maternal Grandmother: Pauline Belkowski of Sheboygan; Aunts and Uncles: Mark (Debbie) Belkowski of Howell, MI, Laura (Dennis) VerLee of Muskegon, MI, Kathy Belkowski of Eben Junction, MI, Anne (Dave) Sauber of Findley, OH, Amy (John) Collins of Palm Beach, FL, Julie (Eric) Fracassi of Grandville, MI; and Special Friend: Cameron Cookson of Atlanta, GA.
Paulina is also survived by her cousins: Jennifer, Stefanie, Ryan, Ben, Stéphane, Peyton, Sydney, and Lauryn; other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by: Grandparents: Charles and Elizabeth Norton, and Ted Belkowski; and Uncle: Kevin Belkowski.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020