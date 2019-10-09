|
Pearl Betty Vreeke
Sheboygan - Pearl Betty Vreeke, age 95, passed away on Oct. 5, 2019.
She was born March 11, 1924, in Sheboygan to the late William and Katherine (Gabrielse) Vreeke. She grew up on the northeast side of Sheboygan. She graduated from Sheboygan Christian School and North High School.
She worked for the Garton Toy Co. until it closed. In the following years, she became a nanny to many children. She also served in different volunteer positions; the most significant being at the Blood Center where she logged over 4,500 hours.
Pearl is survived by her special friends, nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, her brother Leonard Vreeke, her sister Johanna Huissen and her sister Josephine LeMahieu.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Community Church, 5th and Geele, at 11:00 A.M. Sat. October 12, 2019 with a time of visitation and fellowship to follow at the church.
The family would appreciate contributions to the memorial funds established in Pearl's name for the Sheboygan Salvation Army or Sheboygan Christian School.
The family greatly appreciates the staff and volunteers of Terrace Place and Sharon Richardson for their loving care.
The Olson Funeral Home & cremation Service has been entrusted with Pearl's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 9, 2019