Peggy Rosenthal
Sheboygan Falls - Peggy Joyce Rosenthal, 89, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Pine Haven Christian Home- Giddings Avenue.
Peggy J. McDougall was born on July 7, 1930, in Detroit, MI, to Lester and Fola (Slater) McDougall. On May 19, 1973, Peggy married Floyd Rosenthal in Waldo, WI.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist in Sheboygan Falls and enjoyed reading and embroidery.
Peggy is survived by her nephews, Greg (Janice) McDougall, Dan McDougall, Don Klein, and a dear cousin, Barbara Collins. She is further survived by other special family and friends.
Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Floyd Rosenthal; and brother, Buddy (Barbara) McDougall.
A funeral service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 13, 2020, the Wenig Funeral Homes of Sheboygan Falls with Rev. David VanDixhorn officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 10:30 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Internment will take place at Gardens of Peace Mausoleum.
A memorial fund is being established in her name for Pine Haven Christian Communities.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Rosenthal family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020