Peggy Sue Deehr
1957 - 2020
Peggy Sue Deehr

Sheboygan - Peggy Sue Deehr, age 63, of Sheboygan, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Golden Harbor Assisted Living. She was born in Columbus, GA on September 30, 1957, the daughter of the late Milton and Waltraud Goldman Nass.

She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1976. On October 21, 1989 she was united in marriage to William Deehr at the American Club in Sheboygan. Peggy was housekeeper at the LaQuinta Hotel in Sheboygan for the past 18 ½ years.

She was a current member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. Peggy enjoyed watching horror movies and playing board and card games.

Survivors include her husband, Bill, of Sheboygan; a daughter, Stacy Deehr, of Milwaukee; mother-in-law, Arline Deehr, of Manitowoc; three brothers-in-law, Bob (Deloris) Deehr, Dennis (Barb) Deehr and Terry Deehr, all of Osman. Peggy is further survived by three uncles in Germany, numerous cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law James Deehr and an uncle.

In accordance with Peggy's wishes, a private graveside service will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Sheboygan.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to the entire staff at Golden Harbor Assisted Living and especially to Jackie, for the compassion and care that was given to her these past two weeks.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Memories & Condolences
