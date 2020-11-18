1/1
Peter E. Maratik
Sheboygan - Peter E. Maratik, 81, of Sheboygan, passed away November 15, 2020 peacefully with his family at his side.

Born December 6, 1938 in Sheboygan. Peter was the son of Peter an Corrina Maratik, the second of five Children.

Peter worked many years at Wigwam Mills in various positions with the last as Plant Manager until 1979 when he moved to Portage to manage Hand Knit Hosiery until he and his wife purchased Portage Woolen Mills and ran it until it closed in 1986.

Peter married Pauline Cournoyer in West Warwick, RI November 21, 1959 and were together almost 60 years until her passing in October 2019. Peter was an avid golfer and took great pride in caring for Pauline in her final years.

He is survived by his brothers Paul (LuAnn), James (Cathy) Maratik, two adopted grandchildren Blaine and Denise Lister, a son John (Sharon) Maratik and two grandchildren Katelyn and Tyler Maratik.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Thomas and sister Patricia.

Per Peter's wishes, a private service will be held with inurnnment at Calvary Mausoleum next to his wife.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Peter's arrangements.







Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
