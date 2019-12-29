|
|
Peter Gabrielse
Sheboygan Falls - Peter Gabrielse, 87, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Pine Haven Christian Communities- Cornerstone Home.
Peter was born on July 19, 1932, in Town of Lima, WI, to Leonard and Cora (DeGues) Gabrielse. He attended Sheboygan Falls High School and later served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1955 while being stationed in Germany during the Korean War.
On November 30, 1956, Peter married Judith Radke in Sheboygan. Peter was a lifelong dairy farmer, owning and operating a dairy farm in the Town of Sheboygan Falls.
He was an active member of First Christian Reformed Church of Oostburg where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He enjoyed farming, music, gardening, playing accordion, and spending time with his beloved family. Above all, his greatest joy and hope was to see his children and grandchildren know and walk with the Lord.
Peter is survived by four daughters, Patricia (Roy) Ingelse, Tammy (Todd) Daane, Dawn (Dr. Brian) DeMaster, Rachel (Michael) Ritterling; two sons, Steven (Peggy) Gabrielse, Tim (Laura) Gabrielse; 19 grandchildren, Gregory (Aimee) Ingelse, Kari (Gregory) Hogfeldt, Benjamin (Melissa) Ingelse, Kyle (Kimberly) Ingelse, Karl Gabrielse, Kevin Gabrielse, Kristin Lohr, Tyler (Fiancé, Amanda Jelenc) Daane, Lucas (Loraine) Daane, Sawyer (Courtney) Daane, Sam Daane, Elana Gabrielse, Ezekiel Gabrielse, Ethan DeMaster, Anna DeMaster, Elise DeMaster, Avery DeMaster, Jada Ritterling, and Isabel Ritterling; 18 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Doris Wagner, Barbara Dougherty, Mary Radke; Loretta Gabrielse, and Carol (Harlan) Roerdink; and two brothers, David (Helen) Gabrielse, and Cornelius (Mary) Gabrielse.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Cora Gabrielse; wife of 62 years, Judith; three sisters, Betty (John) Kremm, Connie (Jerry) VanderPuy, Kathy (Tony) VanderWeele; infant sister, Joan Gabrielse; three brothers, John L (LaVerne) Gabrielse, William Gabrielse, Leonard Gabrielse; and infant brother, John Gabrielse.
A funeral service to celebrate Peter's life will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 11:00 am at First Christian Reformed Church of Oostburg with Pastor Drew Zylstra officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family at church from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at Oostburg Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Pine Haven Christian Homes and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name for Oostburg Christian School.
