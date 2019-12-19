|
Peter Haiko Tuzee
Menominee, MI - Peter Haiko Tuzee, 58, passed away at home in Menominee, Michigan, on Tuesday, December 17, after suffering from COPD for many years following extended exposure to toxic gasses as a repair technician of commercial refrigeration. He was born, May 5, 1961, at St. Joseph hospital in Milwaukee, the son and first child of Diane and John Tuzee.
He attended kindergarten, elementary and junior high schools in Waukegan, Illinois, then received his GED certificate from Sheboygan North High School after his family moved to Cleveland, Wisconsin.
In 1981 he married DeeAnn Clark of Sheboygan and their son John Clark Tuzee arrived July 24 of that year. On December 10, 1988, they became parents of a second son, Joseph Haiko Tuzee. Peter's first job was at Universal Printing in Sheboygan where he learned to be a press operator.
After he and DeeAnn divorced, Peter moved to Las Vegas and then Phoenix, where he also worked as a printing press operator. In Phoenix he met and became a partner with Laura Piper. On November 5, 2002, they became the parents of Megan Tiffany Tuzee. After moving to California's Central Coast, their second daughter, Tiara Nicole Tuzee, was born in San Luis Obispo. Peter and Laura lived in the cities of Grover Beach and then Creston, California.
After being a press operator at Central Coast Printing in Oceano, California, he chose to change careers and joined a small commercial refrigeration company as a repair trainee. He successfully completed his state-required refrigeration studies, passed the written examination and became a certified refrigeration technician. Later he started his own firm, Peter Tuzee Refrigeration, based in Creston, with many restaurants and food stores in the California Central Coast area as his customers.
In 2016, Peter moved to Menominee, Michigan, after his neurologist diagnosed his COPD problems and told him he should no longer work in the refrigeration field or in printing because of its toxic chemical.
Peter is survived by his partner Laura and daughters Megan and Tiara of Menominee; son John and wife Emmy, and his grandchildren Grace (6 years old) and Ryan (3 years old) of Ironwood, Michigan, and son Joseph of Green Bay. He also leaves behind his father, John Tuzee, and wife Jan, of Shell Beach, California; sister Michelle and husband Craig Gropper of La Canada, California, sister Renee of Aliso Viejo, California; his uncles, Reynold Tuzee and Tom (Marlene), Walter (Pat) and Lloyd (Aileen)Freckmann; plus many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Freckmann Tuzee, his grandparents Beulah and Kermit Freckmann and Theresa and Haiko Tuzee, his aunt Gail Tuzee, cousin Betsy Tuzee and his close friend and cousin, Scott Freckmann, who was born an hour after Peter in the same hospital and delivered by the same doctor!
Peter was known for his mechanical skills, one reason he was such a successful printing press operator, and he could repair his own cars and boat and lawn equipment expertly. He was also an amateur radio operator with his own base-station license and talked with fellow radio fans in countries all over the world. His favorite activities were snow skiing, water skiing, fishing and cooking for family and friends on his outdoor grill.
He will also be remembered for what one cousin called "his piercing blue eyes," a physical trait he inherited from his grandfather Kermit, or "Boppy."
Peter will be honored and remembered by his family and friends at a Celebration of Life event sometime in the future. Following his cremation, his ashes will be scattered by members of his family in places he liked best in Wisconsin, Michigan, Colorado and California
Memorial donations can be made to his children's college fund in care of John Clark Tuzee, 110 Taconite Drive, Ironwood, Michigan 49938.
Cadieu Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019