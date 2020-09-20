Peter J. Bos



Kiel - Peter J. Bos, age 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, September 19, 2020 at Sheboygan Aurora Medical Center, with his family by his side after a lengthy battle with cancer.



Pete was born on September 21, 1950 in Kimberly, son of the late John and Frances (Hubers); and he was raised by his stepmother: Imelda Bos. Pete graduated from Kimberly High School with the class of 1968 and continued his education at MSOE graduating in 1972 with a Bachelor Degree in Design Electrical Engineering. On May 17, 1986 he married Colleen Butler at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Appleton. Pete was employed with Paragon Electric, H.G. Weber and retired from Hexagon Metrology in June of 2017. He enjoyed his time woodworking, using his computer, as well as playing board games and Sudoku. Pete loved his family very much, and looked forward to making many memories with them.



He is survived by his wife of 34 years: Colleen; three sons: Shane (Anna) Steffens, Jon (Caitlin) Bos and Robert Bos; one grandson: Austin Steffens; brother and sister: Jim (Patricia) Bos, Mary (Andy) Mueller and Joe Bos; mother-in-law: Mardelle Butler; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Scott Butler (Lou Ann Glick) and Shelly (Mike) Ertel. Pete is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-mother, father-in-law: Robert Butler and brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Chris and Julie Butler.



Funeral Services for Pete will be held at 2:00 on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel. Officiating at the service will be Joe Zenk, Parish Director at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, burial will take place at Schleswig Cemetery, Rockville.



The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 12:00PM until the time of service at 2:00.



In Lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Pete's name.



The family would like to thank the team at the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic, Sheboygan, Phillip Detrana MD, Pulmonologist at Aurora, Sheboygan, William Tisol MD, Thoracic Surgeon at Aurora Grafton as well as the Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital doctors and nurses along with the hospice team for everything you have done for Pete and our family over the years.



