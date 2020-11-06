Peter J. Menné
Elkhart Lake - Peter J. Menné, 86, of Elkhart Lake, WI, passed away on November 4, 2020.
He was born on June 7, 1934 in Milwaukee, WI, a son of the late Arthur and Eleanor Menne (nee Werner) of Elkhart Lake, WI.
Peter attended schools Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah Schools and graduated from Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School in 1952. On August 29, 1959 he married Judith M. Lawrence. They were married for 61 years.
He worked at Kohler General in Sheboygan Falls, for 17 years until 1980. He then went on to start his own business and in a Joint Venture was the President of Kurtz, North America until his retirement in 1999. He continued to run the summer business of The Karting Kettle in Elkhart Lake until the family farm and land was sold and developed into what is now Cedar Landing, the Throttlestop, Victory Village and Compassionate Care Animal Clinic.
Peter always had a passionate interest in keeping area lake water clean, restoring and driving vintage wooden boats and riding touring motorcycles. As a young man, he was an avid water-skier and met his wife by impressing her with his ability to slalom ski (on one ski) on Elkhart Lake.
He was a member and Lector for the St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Elkhart Lake. His hobbies and organizations were numerous. He was always an ardent supporter of the Village of Elkhart Lake, including service as the President of the Village for several terms and on various Boards and Commissions. The Elkhart Lake Fire Department and the Boy Scouts were two organizations that he supported for decades.
He is survived by : His loving Spouse: Judith M. Menné, Elkhart Lake; Two Daughters and their husbands; Kristin Menné (Kurt Wold), Napa, California and Karen Menné-Jacobsen (Erik Jacobsen), Elkhart Lake, WI; and One precious Grandaughter, Kristin Jacobsen, Boulder, Colorado.
He is also survived by many nephews and nieces from the US and Canada.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Arthur and Eleanor Menne, of Elkhart Lake, WI and Sister: Joan Portigal, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Private family services will be held. Father Philip Reifenberg, pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church will officiate. Burial will be in St. Thomas Aquinas North Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a Fireman's Fund will be established in his name as a Scholarship for Village Employees and First Responders children, or please donate to the Elkhart Lake Boy Scouts (Troop # 824) Organization.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
