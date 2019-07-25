Peter J. Peterson



Manitowoc - On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Peter J. Peterson (a.k.a. "Zorba"), age 71, of Manitowoc, WI, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord.



Peter was born in Chicago, IL, on August 8, 1947 to James and Marian Passiales Peterson. He graduated from Glenbrook North High School, in Northbrook, IL, and attended Southern Illinois University where he earned his bachelor's degree in Radio-TV-Film. In 1983, Peter was united in marriage to Carol Peppas: they eventually had two sons, Paul and Jimmy, and raised them in Berwyn, IL.



Peter had many jobs in his post-college years, but was most fond of his time as a bartender at the Prime Table, a steakhouse in Arlington Heights, IL. After his time bartending, Peter moved to Manitowoc, WI, to join the family business, The Cawley Company. He was an active member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, in Sheboygan, WI, and served on its Parish Council. Peter also served as a board member at the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra.



His passions included spending time with his sons, celebrating his Greek Heritage, and sharing his love for music. Peter was the king of corny jokes and a human encyclopedia of random knowledge. He loved corvettes, movies, and Christmas. He was a kind and generous man, and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



Survivors include his two sons, Paul J. Peterson and James P. Peterson (wife Melissa); his mother, Marian J. Kanzelberger (a.k.a., "Rebel"); a brother, James P. Peterson (wife Molly) and their children, Alex and Grace; and his former wife, Carol Peterson. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. Peter was preceded in death by his father, James P. Peterson and his two cherished friends, Darryl Angelico and Bill Hooper.



A funeral service for Peter will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 1425 S. 10th Street, Sheboygan, WI. Fr. Leo Gavrilos will preside. Family and friends may gather at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc, WI.



Peter's family would like to thank Dr. Baatz, the staff at Holy Family Memorial Hospital, Home Care Health Services, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, and the many extended family and friends that reached out, visited Pete, and sent love, thoughts and prayers.



The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com Published in Sheboygan Press from July 25 to July 26, 2019