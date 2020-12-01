Peter Otte
Sheboygan - Peter John Otte, 84, of Sheboygan, went home to his Lord on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center.
Peter was born on April 30, 1936, in Sheboygan, WI to Andrew "Happy" and Anna (Hartman) Otte. He was a graduate of Central High School.
On May 15, 1959, Peter married Frances Riemersma at First Christian Reformed Church in Sheboygan. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1955-1958. Peter was employed at Kohler Company for many years until his retirement in 1998.
He was a lifetime member of Christ Community Church in Sheboygan where he served as Deacon. He was also a member of the Cathedral Choir, Deo Gloria Choir, Radio Choir, Union 833, and Kohler Quarter Century Club. Peter enjoyed golfing with George, Albert, and Bob for many years. He passed on his love of golf to his son and grandchildren. Peter loved reading, traveling, music, playing penny poker with his friends at Mapledale Apartments, and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid Packer fan and will be dearly missed by his family.
Peter is survived by his four children, Linda (Dave) Jensema of Oostburg, WI, Mike (Christina) Otte of Mokena, IL, Laurie (Peter) Mondry of Venice, FL, Thomas (Renee') Otte of Mesa, AZ; twelve grandchildren, Nathan (Orpah) Jensema, Kelley (Aaron) Bemis, Stephanie (Jay) Kapadia, Ryan (Samantha) Jensema, Erik (Emilee) Otte, Grace Gwaivu, Rika Gwaivu, Kyle (Kate) Otte, Noah Gwaivu, Kasey Otte, Lukas (Jill) Otte, Karla Otte; fourteen great-grandchildren, Judah, Corban, Ezra, and, Isaac Jensema, Joshua, Lydia, and Ethan Bemis, Adelaide and Kartik Kapadia, Ellie and Nora Jensema, Jeremiah and Levi Otte, Eshe Gwaivu. He is further survived by one sister, Margaret (Kenneth) Elmergreen; sisters-in-law Angelica Otte, Jean (Dirk) VanDerSteen, Eloise Riemersma, Rodell Riemersma; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Peter was preceded in death by his wife, Frances, parents, Andrew "Happy" and Anna Otte; brother, Andrew Otte; three sisters, Marjorie Conley, Myrtle Olson, Janet (Wally) TeWinkle and other siblings-in-law.
