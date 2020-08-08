1/1
Philip F. Kasbeer
Philip F Kasbeer

Sheboygan - 83 of Sheboygan, WI previously of Brookfield, WI passed away on August 4, 2020, at Countryside Manor with his loving family by his side. He was born on January 26, 1937, in Princeton, IL to the late Ferris L and Ruth R Kasbeer.

Phil grew up on a farm and attended elementary, middle and high school in Princeton. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1959 with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the United States Navy as a Value Analyst. Phil worked for General Electric for 33 years and retired from there in 1991.

Phil was active in his church; singing in the choir & teaching confirmation. He was a member of the Brookfield Civic Chorus. He had a love for animals especially horses. He enjoyed being outside and working in his yard. He liked woodworking and had an impressive tool collection. He was a quiet, reserved man with a quick wit. Phil's family meant the world to him. He will be dearly missed.

Phil is survived by his loving children; Gary Kasbeer, Kathy Henderson and Julie Kasbeer; grandchildren; Jack, Ben and David Kasbeer; Lauren and Jamie Henderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, other relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends may greet the family at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 9:30 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Due to COVID-19, masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Phil's name.

Published in Sheboygan Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
