Philip Hugh Mentink
Port Washington - Philip Hugh Mentink, 89, of Port Washington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Phil was born on February 13, 1931, in Cedar Grove, WI to Herbert and Ann (Dorst) Mentink. He was a graduate of Pella High School.
On June 13, 1953, Phil married Fay J. Ebbers in Gibbsville. He served in the US Army from 1952-1954, assigned to the 30th AAA Battery during the Korean War. He was a long time member of First Reformed Church of Oostburg and assisted his church community as Elder and Deacon. Phil was an active part of his community during his lifetime as a member of Kiwanis Club, Pine Haven Board of Directors, Rotary Club and the Oostburg School Board. He was an active participant of Gideons International, distributing Bibles to prisons and others in need.
Phil received a Bachelor of Arts with Teaching Certification from Central College, Pella, Iowa and a Master's in Administration from University of Wisconsin, Madison. He started his career in Iowa Falls, Iowa as a middle school Social Studies teacher and Basketball Coach. He moved to Stevens Point where he worked as a Guidance Counselor. Phil began his school administrative career as a Principal, serving at Baldwin High School, Wauwatosa West High School and Port Washington High School. One of Phil's proudest accomplishments was passing a building referendum to improve facilities at Port Washington High School, that included new classrooms, a commons area, library, and auditorium. He was a strong supporter of his students and faculty and was always visible, cheering at the sidelines, during athletic and extra-curricular activities. Phil continued his path in education as Superintendent of Public Schools at Lakeland Union in Minocqua, Boscobel School District, and Richfield School District. After serving 35 years as an educator, Phil retired in 1991.
During his lifetime, Phil cherished time spent in his beloved hometown, Pella Iowa. He returned for holidays and summers with his family, events at Central College and the Tulip Time parade. He enjoyed sports and was an ardent fan of the Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes and the Green Bay Packers. Phil was a lover of cars, and often surprised his family by driving the latest model up the driveway. Dogs brought him great comfort in his golden years, especially his three cocker spaniels, all named Beethoven. His family has great memories of him singing his favorite song, God Bless America or giving the blessing at family celebrations held at his home. Golfing with family and friends in the Gibbsville golf league was one of his favorite pastimes - the highlight being a hole in one in 2007.
In his retirement years, Phil, along with his wife, Fay, enjoyed spending the winter months in Clermont, Florida.
Phil is survived by his wife, Fay; two daughters, Connie (John) Berken of Sheboygan and Kris Zadrazil (John Larsen) of Boscobel; five grandchildren, Micah (Emily), Cara (Nathaniel), Anna (Charles), Benjamin (Natasha) and Jonathan; four great-grandchildren, Amelia, Koyer, Kinnley and Wesley; sister-in-law, Rosemary Miller; niece, Mary Lynn, and other extended family members. His family will miss his leadership, sense of humor, fun-loving nature, and protectiveness. Phil will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Ann; brother, Richard; and parents-in-law, Earl & Mabel Ebbers.
A private service to celebrate Phil's life will be held with Rev. Brian Taylor officiating. An entombment will take place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Harbor Cove in Port Washington for the years of support and kindness Phil received in Memory Care. We would also like to thank everyone at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for providing him with gentle and dignified care before going home and meeting his heavenly family.
A memorial fund is being established in his name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Mentink family with arrangements.
