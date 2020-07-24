Phillip Parker
Plymouth - Phillip C. Parker, 75, a quiet professional of Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday (July 22, 2020) at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Facility in Sheboygan Falls.
He was born in Waukesha on July 20, 1945, a son of the late George and Frieda (Tuhl) Parker. After graduating from Plymouth High School, Phillip received his teaching degree. He furthered his education at the University of Wisconsin - Madison and Lakeland College, earning his Master's Degree of Education.
Phillip taught at Chilton High School and later at Rufus King and James Madison high schools in Milwaukee. Upon his retirement he returned to Plymouth where he enjoyed his farm. He also enjoyed traveling and was very active in the GOP, and his student governments while teaching.
He is survived by his son, David Drane (Timothy Kuchta) of Indianapolis, IN; Cousins: Sandra and Richard Henschel of Elkhart Lake, as well as many close friends and neighbors.
Graveside memorial services will be held on Saturday (August 1, 2020) at 11:00 AM at Saron United Church of Christ Cemetery, W3830 County Road J, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085. Rev. RaeAnn Beebe of Saron U.C.C. will officiate.
The family would like people to gather from 10:30-11:00 AM and to please bring a mask and practice proper social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Phillip's name for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or Pine Haven Christian Home.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
David would like to express his appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Pine Haven and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the care and compassion given to Phillip, and also to all the friends that supported and loved Phillip during his life. Also a special thank you to the Langemak family for making Uncle Phil a part of their extended family and their continuing support to Phil honor his life not only for decades but during his last few days of life with us.