Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1132 Superior Avenue
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-1481
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Phyllis G. Dodge


1946 - 2019
Phyllis G. Dodge Obituary
Phyllis G. Dodge

Random Lake - Phyllis G. Dodge, 72, of Random Lake, formerly of Marana, AZ, passed away late Friday, July 26, 2019, at Gables on the Pond in Random Lake.

Born November 23, 1946, in Brazil, IN, Phyllis was a daughter of the late Harold and Cherry Clinch Clossin. She attended Brazil area schools. Following high school, she began her studies in nursing. She then went on to serve her country in the U.S. Army from 1968 until 1971 working at the Pentagon. On May 15, 1971, she was united in marriage to David R. Dodge in the Washington, DC, area.

Phyllis worked as a registered nurse for many years in the Tucson, AZ, area before her retirement in 2012. She enjoyed shopping, going out for breakfast and spending time with her dog, Jason and her family, especially her grandson, Wyatt.

She is survived by her two daughters, Rebecca (Jerod) Tershner, Sheboygan, and Andrea (Robert Yriart) Dodge, Chelmsford, MA; her grandson, Wyatt Tershner, Sheboygan; her brother, Gary (Sharon) Clossin, San Diego, CA; her two sisters, Gloria Howard, Marana, AZ, and Dinah (John) Mason, Santa Barbara, CA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A celebration of Phyllis' life will take place on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, Sheboygan.

A memorial fund has been established in her name.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Gables on the Pond and Serenity Hospice for all of their loving care and support.

The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Phyllis' arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from July 28 to July 29, 2019
