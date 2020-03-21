|
Phyllis Leicht
Sheboygan - Phyllis J. Leicht (nee Raatz), of Sheboygan, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Sheboygan Health Services. She was 89 years old.
Phyllis was born September 21, 1930 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Melvin and Theresa (nee Bohman) Raatz. She graduated from North High School in 1948. On July 11, 1951, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Howard Leicht, at First United Methodist Church of Sheboygan. He preceded her in death in 1989.
Phyllis was a longtime member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, where she had been involved with the United Methodist Women, Church Circle and volunteering with other events. She was also a member of Shoreline Women's Club, Elk's Club, Sheboygan Yacht Club and several Bridge Clubs. She was a world traveler who went on many exciting adventures, an avid gardener and enjoyed crafting, decorating and stamp and coin collecting. An only child, she considered her friends to be her sisters and cherished her relationships with them. Above all, she was a proud and dedicated mother to her girls. She was passionate about raising her entire family, and taught them all to be strong, independent and compassionate individuals.
Phyllis is survived by her daughters: Vicki (Robert) Saeger of Sheboygan, Kathy (Carl) Nonhof of Kohler and Cindy (Steven) Pantel of Sheboygan. She is further survived by 6 grandchildren: Melissa (Ken) Anderson, Nicole (Mylan) Olson, Nathane (Gwen) Nonhof, Aaron (Kimberly) Nonhof, Amanda (Huston) Sprang and Joshua (Ashley) Pantel; great-grandchildren: Isabella, Emma, Grace, Hendrik, Brantley, Cayson, Landon and one on the way; sister-in-law Lenore Leicht of Sheboygan Falls, cousins Sharon Kudirko of Sheboygan and Eugene Bohman of Sheboygan Falls, other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Howard.
Phyllis will be laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery beside Howard. A Memorial Service is being coordinated for June at Fountain Park United Methodist Church in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the UW Madison Health Breast Center.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hollingsworth of Marsho Medical, the caregivers at Sheboygan Health Services, especially Marcia and Lisa, as well as home caregiver Kathy Steinbruecker for their compassionate and loving care.
If Roses grow in Heaven,
Lord please pick a bunch for me,
Place them in my Mother's arms
And tell her they're from me.
Tell her I love her and miss her,
and when she turns to smile,
place a kiss upon her cheek
and hold her for awhile.
Because remembering her is easy,
I do it every day,
but there's an ache within my heart
that will never go away.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020