Phyllis Senkbeil
Sheboygan - Phyllis Senkbeil, age 89 passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, to be with her Father in Heaven, surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Phyllis was born on March 31, 1930 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Frederick and Nellie Raih. She graduated from Central High in 1948. She married Kenneth Frederick Senkbeil on September 27, 1952, he preceded her in death on December 23, 2016. They shared 64 wonderful and loving years together. Phyllis worked various jobs until she became a legal secretary at Federer, Grote, Rohde, Neuses & Dales, a job she truly loved. She retired in 1994. After her retirement she volunteered to do taxes for the elderly.
Phyllis was a lifelong member of St. Luke United Methodist Church (formerly First Methodist Church) where she was baptized. She was very active in the life of the church; serving as Secretary of the Executive Committee, a Sunday School Teacher, Confirmation Leader, Creator and Editor of the Sunday School Newspaper; The Meth-a-Kid. She also participated in many Bible Studies. Phyllis also went on a mission trip to Costa Rica. Phyllis' love of God was what motivated her to always be of service to others, offering to help others in need which served as a role model to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to travel, read, knit, sew, needlepoint, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Phyllis is survived by her 3 children, Karen Lohuis (Lee), Michael Senkbeil (Linda), Adam Senkbeil (Monica); 15 grandchildren, Brian Berlin (Jamie), Jason Berlin (Andrea), Jodi Berlin (fiancé Trevor Pieper), Jenifer Wagner (Nathan), Jamie Faul (Alister) and Megan MacKrie, Lauren, Erik, and Jonathan Senkbeil, Holly Zarate (Diego), Stephanie Cote (Shawn), Nicholas Senkbeil, Jeremy Senkbeil (Monique), Joshua Senkbeil (special friend Morgan Charles), and Amanda Newton (Sam); 17 great-grandchildren, her brother, Roger Raih; sister, Toni Becker and sister-in-law, Rosemarie Senkbeil and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Senkbeil; sister-in-law, Marilyn Raih; her aunts, Myrtle Hutchinson (Louis), Elizabeth Larson (Charles), Hazel Pierce (Merle) and Lila Druckrey (Pat); sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Margaret Hert (George), Grace Kaiser (Fritzie), Wilma Klujeske (Mattie), Gertrude Holzhausen (Hank), and Marvin Senkbeil.
A funeral service for Phyllis will be held on Friday, January 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 623 Ontario Ave., Sheboygan with Pastor Cindy Thompson officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Memorials can be directed to the or St. Luke United Methodist Church.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Sharon Richardson Hospice Center and the caregivers at Countryside Manor, especially Cassie.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Jan. 8, 2020