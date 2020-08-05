Puswinder "Geji" Singh Gill



Oostburg - Puswinder "Geji" Singh Gill, 59, died on July 31, 2020 in a traffic accident while working on his own gas station in Sheboygan.



He was born in India on Oct. 16, 1960, a son of the late Sukhdev Singh Gill and Nasib Kaur Gill. He immigrated to the United States in 1985. On Jan. 19, 1995 he married Kiranpal Kaur Gill. Mr. Gill has owned and operated Gill's Filling Station, 610 S. 14thSt., Sheboygan, since 2009. He was a handyman and loved working in the large family garden at his home. Most of all he enjoyed gathering with family and friends.



Survivors include his wife, Kiranpal Kaur Gill, a son, Harjinder Singh Gill, and a daughter, Sahejpreet Kaur Grill, all of Oostburg. He was further survived by a brother, Talwinder Singh Gill of Belgium; two sisters, Gurjeet Kaur Dahliwal of Kent, Wash., and Chahat Chahal of Adell; two brothers-in-law, Paramjeet Singh Dhaliwal of Kent, Wash., and Arush Singh Chahal of Adell; nephews and nieces Late S Narry Singh Dhaliwal Raman Kaur Dhaliwal, Sukhdev Singh Gill, Harpreet Singh Gill-Triplet,Aman kaur Gill, Mehak Singh Chahal, Savi Singh Chahal and Malaeka Singh Chahal.



Cremation will take place at the Krause Funeral Home, 9000 W. Capital Dr., Milwaukee, on Fri., Aug. 7, from 12 Noon until 2 p.m. and then mourners will go to the Sikh Temple in Brookfield.



The continuous reading of the Holy Book at the Sikh Temple, 3675 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, will begin on Wed., Aug. 5, and it will be completed at 3 p.m. on Fri., Aug. 7. Lunch will follow the services on Friday.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store