Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
R. Dennis Murry


R. Dennis Murry
R. Dennis Murry Obituary
R. Dennis Murry

Sheboygan - R. Dennis Murry, 86, of Sheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 4, 1933 in Grand Forks, ND to Leo and Antoinette (Doll) Murry. Dennis attended St. Stanislaus Grade School in Monroe and graduated from Sauk Centre High School in MN with the Class of 1950. Following graduation, Dennis proudly joined the US Army serving from 1950 to 1952.

On July 18, 1953 he was united in marriage to the love of his life Mary Quasius at St. Clement's Catholic Church in Sheboygan. Dennis was the Director of Product Services at Garden Way for 43 years, retiring in June 1996. He was an avid tennis player, traveled the world for work and enjoyed spending time with his neighbors and family.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Mary, his son John of Waukesha, daughter Barbara (Joseph) Sheehan of Sheboygan, grandchildren; Erin (Dan) Holloway, Kelly (Michael) McWilliam, Johnny (Yanet) Murry, Joe Sheehan and Courtney Sheehan, great-grandchildren; Danny, Tommy, Kahlie, Josie, and Nick, brother James (Donalee) Murry, and brother-in-law Richard (Marilyn) Quasius. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Eileen (Jack) Blowers, daughter-in-law Kathleen Murry, and grandson Nicholas Sheehan.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 12:00 NOON at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St., Sheboygan, with Rev. Beth Petzke officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Nicholas P. Sheehan Scholarship Fund through the Sheboygan Public Education Foundation.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Dennis's caregiver Sheila and the staff of Aurora.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from June 23 to June 27, 2019
