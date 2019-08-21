Services
Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Services
123 South Street
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 449-5455
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
210 Lincoln St.
Elkhart, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
210 Lincoln St.
Elkhart, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachael Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachael Carter


1984 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachael Carter Obituary
Rachael Carter

Sheboygan - Rachael Carter, 35, of Sheboygan passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Rachael was born on February 7, 1984 in Sheboygan a daughter to Edward H., Jr. and Deborah Ann (Breest) Carter. She attended and graduated from schools in Elkhart Lake and attended the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. Rachael had been employed with various businesses in the Sheboygan area.

Rachael was a loving mother to her children, Kenya, Asha and Brixton. She is further survived by her parents Edward H., Jr. and Deborah Ann Carter of Elkhart Lake; her sister, Rebecca (Gavin) Borgenhagen of Sheboygan Falls and her brother Edward Carter, III of California She was an aunt to Leela and Merrick Borgenhagen. Aunts, uncles and other relatives also survive. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents. Rachael was a friend to many

A memorial service for Rachael will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, August 24 at Grace Lutheran Church in Elkhart Lake with Rev. Peter Peitsch officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church, 210 Lincoln Ave., Elkhart Lake on Saturday from 10 AM until the time of service at 12 Noon.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wittkoppfcs.com

Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service of Plymouth is serving the family
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now