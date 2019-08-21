|
Rachael Carter
Sheboygan - Rachael Carter, 35, of Sheboygan passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Rachael was born on February 7, 1984 in Sheboygan a daughter to Edward H., Jr. and Deborah Ann (Breest) Carter. She attended and graduated from schools in Elkhart Lake and attended the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. Rachael had been employed with various businesses in the Sheboygan area.
Rachael was a loving mother to her children, Kenya, Asha and Brixton. She is further survived by her parents Edward H., Jr. and Deborah Ann Carter of Elkhart Lake; her sister, Rebecca (Gavin) Borgenhagen of Sheboygan Falls and her brother Edward Carter, III of California She was an aunt to Leela and Merrick Borgenhagen. Aunts, uncles and other relatives also survive. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents. Rachael was a friend to many
A memorial service for Rachael will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, August 24 at Grace Lutheran Church in Elkhart Lake with Rev. Peter Peitsch officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church, 210 Lincoln Ave., Elkhart Lake on Saturday from 10 AM until the time of service at 12 Noon.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Aug. 21, 2019