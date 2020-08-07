Rachel Ann Dolgner
Sheboygan - Rachel Dolgner was born on July 9, 1959 and passed away on August 6, 2020. She attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School with the class of 1977. On August 7, 1982, Rachel was united in marriage with Randall Dolgner in Sheboygan. During her working years she was employed by Ross Glove, Luedke Meat Market, Pick n' Save and Cruise World and Travel. Rachel loved shopping, traveling and music.
Rachel is survived by her husband, Randall; daughter, Robin (Dan) Burmesch; grandchildren, Alec Braatz and Jada Braatz; mother, Patricia Mohr; siblings Richard (Sue) Mohr and Linda (Michael) Meyer and nieces and nephews, Jim (Joanna) Mohr, Kim Mohr (fiancé, Zachary Krall) and Ryan Meyer. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A private family service will be held. Facial masks will be required for the visitation.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their care of Rachel.
