Rachel C. Becker
Elkhart Lake - Rachel C. Becker, age 72, formerly of Elkhart Lake, died Monday evening September 21, 2020 at Willow Park Place, New Holstein. She is the former Rachel Casper, born on November 13, 1947, daughter of the late Sylvester & Ruth (Schreiber) Casper. Rachel attended and graduated from St. Gregory Catholic School, St. Nazianz. On August 23, 1969 she married Gary L. Becker at St. Gregory Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on February 13, 2017.
Rachel started working at Citizen State Bank at the age of 17, working there through numerous name changes for 48 years, until her retirement while it was known as Bank First National. She was the Assistant Vice President at the time of her retirement. She also worked at Country Horizons Co-op, where she loved interacting with all of the customers. Rachel was active in the New Holstein Chamber of Commerce, SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on various committees as well as the VFW Auxiliary. She was involved with the Hermitage Conservation Club, helping Gary with many activities and working at the banquets. Rachel enjoyed playing softball for many years, continuing on to the Over 30 League. She looked forward to sturgeon fishing as well as snowmobiling. Most of all, Rachel could be found spending time with her grandchildren, being there for them whenever they needed her.
Survivors include her three children; Michael (Kellie) Becker of Elkhart Lake, Shelly (Brett) Schmitz, Kelly (Rodney) Arnold, both of rural Elkhart Lake, three grandchildren; Michael Becker Jr., Ashton and Aubrey Arnold, mother-in-law; Delores Becker of Elkhart Lake, sisters & brothers; Judy Peter of Elkhart Lake, Jane (Ronald) Binversie of Cleveland, Tom Casper (Ryan Cousins), Australia, Mary (Dennis) Dedering of Kiel, Paul (Sue) Casper of Kiel, Ann (Greg) Behr of New Holstein, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Donna Casper of Kiel, Kathy Casper of Kiel, Paul Meyer of Brillion, David (Anne) Becker of Elkhart Lake, Theresa (Joe) Koenig of Plymouth, Brad (Lynne) Becker of Kiel along with numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary, her parentsbrothers; Kenneth (Betty) Casper, Donald Casper, Wayne Casper, Joseph Casper, sister; Kathryn Meyer, father-in-law: Elroy Becker, brother-in-law; Dennis Peter,
Per Rachel's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 4:00PM on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th Street), Kiel. Officiating at the service will be Joe Zenk, Parish Director of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00PM until the time of service at 4:00PM.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in Rachel's name.
The family would like to thank Mary Dietz and the WillowPark staff and residents for all the care and friendship. They would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Rachel and her family, as well as Mary Dedering for everything she did to help along the way.
Online Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.meiselwitzfh.com