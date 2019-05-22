Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Sheboygan - Ralph A. Anger, 71, of Sheboygan passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Meadowview Nursing Home. He was born July 14, 1947 in Sheboygan to Arthur and Vernita (Fasse) Anger.

Ralph enjoyed his time at RCS, weekly trips to McDonalds and taking walks.

He is survived by his sisters, Bonnie Adamavich and Karen Krueger, nieces and nephews; Sherri (Brian) Nitsch, Steve Adamavich, Rhonda (Roger) Leland, and Kerry Krueger, and by several great-nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Zimmer-Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd. Sheboygan. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to RCS in Ralph's name.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.zimmerfuneralhome.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 22, 2019
