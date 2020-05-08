|
Ralph C. Heinen
Cedar Grove - Ralph C. Heinen, 93, of Cedar Grove went home to our Lord and Savior early on Friday morning, May 8, 2020 at Cedar Grove Gardens.
Ralph was born on April 20, 1927 in Town of Lima, WI, son of the late Clarance and Alyce (Schreurs) Heinen. He was a 1945 graduate of Oostburg High School. On June 23, 1963, Ralph married Marian DeMaster at First Reformed Church of Cedar Grove. Ralph lovingly cared for Marian during her battle with Alzheimer's Disease until her death in 2010. Ralph delivered propane gas for Kool Kitchen in Oostburg and then was employed in the maintenance department at Larsen Canning Company in Cedar Grove until his retirement in 1989.
Ralph was a member of First Reformed Church, Cedar Grove. He served as Deacon, Elder, and Sunday School Treasurer. In his retirement, he took on the job of church groundskeeper. He took great pride in meticulously maintaining the grounds and church building maintenance for many years. He was a Holland Fest committee member and he donated blood regularly for over 30 years.
Ralph enjoyed woodworking, making many wooden trucks and toys. He was an avid race car fan, and he spent many Saturday evenings attending races at the Plymouth Race Track. Ralph and Marian enjoyed time with family and friends playing card games and socializing. He especially enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, Wisconsin Badgers (basketball and football) and Green Bay Packers on television. Anyone who knew Ralph knew the pride and joy of his life were his two granddaughters, Alex and Alyssa Mentink. He and Marian spent countless hours enjoying their company throughout the years. He looked forward to watching their numerous soccer and basketball games.
Ralph is survived by his daughter, Rosemary (Tim) Mentink of Cedar Grove; two granddaughters, Alexandra and Alyssa Mentink of Cedar Grove; two sisters, A. Joan Heinen of Cedar Grove and Phyllis Ledeboer of Oostburg; one brother-in-law, John VanWyk of Sheboygan Falls; one sister-in-law, Jean Mentink of Oostburg.
Ralph was preceded in death by wife of 47 years, Marian; parents, Clarence and Alyce; one brother, Wesley (Jeanette) Heinen; two sisters, Vonnie VanWyk and Marlys (Donald) Hilebelink; three brothers-in-law, Ed Ledeboer, Dale (Alice) DeMaster and Russ (Virg) DeMaster.
A huge thank you to the staff at Cedar Grove Gardens for all their care for the past six years and to the caregivers of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
A celebration of Ralph's life will take place on Monday, May 11 at 1:30 pm with Rev. Kent Vant Hul officiating. Those who would like to live stream the service my join the "Ralph Heinen Celebration of Life" Facebook group by visiting the Wenig Funeral Homes Facebook page. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery in the Town of Holland.
Memorials are suggested to Cedar Grove Gardens, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, and First Reformed Church of Cedar Grove.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020