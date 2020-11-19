1/1
Ralph E. Groene
Ralph E. Groene

Plymouth - Ralph E. Groene, age 86, of Plymouth, WI, passed away early Wednesday morning (November 18, 2020) at Songbird Pond in Plymouth where he had resided for the last two years.

He was born on June 19, 1934 in the Town of Greenbush, a son of the late Milton and Alice (Reineck) Groene.

He attended German Corners Grade School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1952.

Ralph served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1968, during the Berlin Crisis and also served 16 years in the National Guard Reserves.

On August 15, 1953 he married Carol M. Miller at Community United Church of Christ in Elkhart Lake, WI. The couple has resided in Plymouth since their marriage and together they ran the R &C Mini Mart.

He worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 31 ½ years, retiring in 1989.

He is a member of Salem United Church of Christ in Plymouth. He was also a member of the Plymouth Lions for 45 years serving as president from 1979-1980 and was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Award in 2010 and is a lifetime member of Plymouth Lions Club. Ralph enjoyed woodworking and gardening.

He is survived by his wife: Carol of Plymouth; three sons: Steve (Jean) of Plymouth, Dennis (Sharyl) of East Peoria, IL, Jeffrey (Teresa) of St. Louis, MO; one daughter-in-law: Mary Groene of Onalaska, WI; ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; brother: Richard (Sharon) of Plymouth; sister: Rita (George) Smick of Portage; brother-in-law: Jerry (Marlene) Miller of Plymouth; and sister-in-law: Marilyn Jashob of Kiel. He was also survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son: Michael Groene and Two brother-in-law's: Lee Miller and Marvin Jashob and One sister-in-law: Susan Packer

Following Ralph's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of his Life will be held in 2021. Inurnment will take place in the Greenbush Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ralph's name for Salem United Church of Christ in Plymouth or the Plymouth Lions Club.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
