Ralph E. Winter
Sheboygan - Ralph E. Winter, 69, of Sheboygan, passed away July 23, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. Ralph was born May 5, 1951, in Plymouth, to the late Clarence and Elvira (Spindler) Winter. He was employed by Kohler Company as an enameller.
Ralph enjoyed spending his time working on engines with his son, Jeremy. He was an avid Chevy enthusiast and loved racing cars. Ralph was always helping others whenever he could. He also loved his Springer Spaniels.
Surviving Ralph is his son, Jeremy, his granddaughters and great-grandchildren, all of Sheboygan.
A celebration of Ralph's life will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center (1201 N. 8th Street, Sheboygan). Friends may call on Wednesday, at the funeral home, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services. Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
