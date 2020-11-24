Ralph J. Bermke
Plymouth - Ralph J. Bermke, age 72, of Plymouth, WI, passed away early Saturday afternoon (November 21, 2020) at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center in Sheboygan Fallls.
He was born on April 20, 1948 in Plymouth, WI, a son of the late Clarence and Hildegard (Henningsen) Bermke.
Ralph attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1966.
He served in the United States Army from 1966-1972 during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
On May 6, 1995, he married the love of his life and his High School Sweetheart Bonnie Richards at Salem United Church of Christ in Plymouth. The couple has resided in Plymouth since their marriage.
Ralph worked at Tecumseh Products in New Holstein, Vangene Machine Corp. in Sheboygan Falls, Allen Edmonds Company in Port Washington for many years, McDonald's in Plymouth and retired from Great Lakes Cheese Company in Plymouth in 2014.
He was a former member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Ralph enjoyed hunting and especially fishing.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years: Bonnie of Plymouth. His stepson: John (Gretchen) Richards of Appleton, Two grandchildren: Lauren and Liam Richards of Appleton, Two brothers: Peter (Mary) Bermke of North Carolina and James (Lois) Bermke of Sheboygan. One sister: Corinne (Richard) Valukas of Plymouth. Six nieces and nephews: Richard (Rachel) Valukas of Sheboygan Falls, Nanci (Jason) Knuth of Plymouth, Pam Valukas of Howards Grove, Teresa Valukas of Washington D.C., Matthew (Melissa) Bermke of Lemoore, CA and Joel (Jamie) Bermke of Hampton, VA. His Five Fur babies: Sandy, Brandi, Mandy, Daisy and Maisy. Also he is survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by His parents; one brother: Roger Bermke and His mother and father-in-law; John and Edna Richards.
A private family funeral will be held and Ralph will be laid to rest in Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. The Ladwig-Zinkgraf American Legion Post # 243 will conduct graveside military rites.
A public visitation requiring masks and social distancing will be held from 4:00-6:00 P.M. on Monday (November 30, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ralph's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.