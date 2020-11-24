1/2
Ralph J. Bermke
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph J. Bermke

Plymouth - Ralph J. Bermke, age 72, of Plymouth, WI, passed away early Saturday afternoon (November 21, 2020) at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center in Sheboygan Fallls.

He was born on April 20, 1948 in Plymouth, WI, a son of the late Clarence and Hildegard (Henningsen) Bermke.

Ralph attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1966.

He served in the United States Army from 1966-1972 during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

On May 6, 1995, he married the love of his life and his High School Sweetheart Bonnie Richards at Salem United Church of Christ in Plymouth. The couple has resided in Plymouth since their marriage.

Ralph worked at Tecumseh Products in New Holstein, Vangene Machine Corp. in Sheboygan Falls, Allen Edmonds Company in Port Washington for many years, McDonald's in Plymouth and retired from Great Lakes Cheese Company in Plymouth in 2014.

He was a former member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth. Ralph enjoyed hunting and especially fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years: Bonnie of Plymouth. His stepson: John (Gretchen) Richards of Appleton, Two grandchildren: Lauren and Liam Richards of Appleton, Two brothers: Peter (Mary) Bermke of North Carolina and James (Lois) Bermke of Sheboygan. One sister: Corinne (Richard) Valukas of Plymouth. Six nieces and nephews: Richard (Rachel) Valukas of Sheboygan Falls, Nanci (Jason) Knuth of Plymouth, Pam Valukas of Howards Grove, Teresa Valukas of Washington D.C., Matthew (Melissa) Bermke of Lemoore, CA and Joel (Jamie) Bermke of Hampton, VA. His Five Fur babies: Sandy, Brandi, Mandy, Daisy and Maisy. Also he is survived by other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by His parents; one brother: Roger Bermke and His mother and father-in-law; John and Edna Richards.

A private family funeral will be held and Ralph will be laid to rest in Plymouth Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. The Ladwig-Zinkgraf American Legion Post # 243 will conduct graveside military rites.

A public visitation requiring masks and social distancing will be held from 4:00-6:00 P.M. on Monday (November 30, 2020) at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Ralph's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved