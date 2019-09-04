Services
Sippel Funeral Home
2618 Altona Avenue
New Holstein, WI 53061
(920) 898-4300
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary's Church in Marytown
N10232 County Road G,
New Holstein, WI
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown
N10232 County Road G
New Holstein, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown
N10232 County Road G
New Holstein, WI
Ralph M. Heus

Ralph M. Heus Obituary
Ralph M. Heus

Marytown - Ralph M. Heus of Marytown, WI went to meet his Lord on Sunday, September 1, 2019, with his loving family at his side.

A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown (N10232 County Road G, New Holstein, WI 53061). Rev. Gary Wegner, OFM Cap will officiate. Ralph will be laid to rest next to his first wife, Olga, in the parish cemetery following the Mass.

Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Ralph's family at St. Mary's Church in Marytown on Friday, September 6th from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and again at the church Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM.

There are so many people that were there for our dad for so many years, for that, we are eternally grateful. Please accept our family's heart-felt appreciation. We would like to thank the staff at Homestead Care Center and Calumet County Hospice for making our dad's last months and days as comfortable as possible. You truly are special people.

In Lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Ralph's name to benefit the Marytown community.

For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or to view a more detailed obituary, please visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 4, 2019
