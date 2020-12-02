1/1
Randall J. Gritt
1951 - 2020

Randall J. Gritt

Plymouth - Randall J. "Randy" Gritt, age 69, of Plymouth, WI, passed away Sunday (November 29, 2020) at the Aurora Summit Medical Center.

He was born on June 10, 1951 in Plymouth, WI, a son of the late Kenneth and Jean (Hoogstra) Gritt.

Randy attended Parkview Elementary School and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1970.

He received his Associates Degree in Automotive Technology from Fox Valley Technical Institute in Appleton.

He served in the United States Marines from 1971-1976 during the Vietnam War.

In May of 1973 he married Sue Kuhn in Plymouth. Together they welcomed their two children, Matthew and Elizabeth.

Randy owned/ operated Valley Automotive and was presently the owner of Gritt's Auto since 1990.

On July 25, 1998, married Lisa Buszka. The couple has resided in Plymouth since their marriage.

He was a member of the American Legion Post # 261 of Greenbush.

Randy enjoyed playing cards, wood carving, fishing but he cherished spending time with his loving granddaughters and his two dogs.

He is survived by: His wife: Lisa of Plymouth; Children: Matthew (Erin) Gritt of Plymouth and Elizabeth (Thomas) Peloquin of Sheboygan; Three grandchildren: Sydnie Meyer, Isabella Peloquin, and Katherine Peloquin; Four brothers: Ronald (Martha) Gritt of Hartford, Robert Gritt of Fond du Lac, his twin brother: Richard (Christine) Gritt of Leland, IL, and Gary (Nancy) Gritt of Sheboygan Falls; and one sister: MaryAnn (Alan) Wittkopp of Plymouth.

He is further survived by: Two brothers-in-law: John Buszka of Plymouth and Matthew Buszka of Oxford, WI; Sister-in-law: Rosemary (Dennis) Hemphill of Cudahy; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister-in-law: Kathleen Buszka.

Private family memorial services will be held and a celebration of Randy's life will be held in 2021.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Randy's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family. For online condolences,please visit www.suchonfh.com.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth

1 entry
December 2, 2020
The Gritt Family has my deepest sympathy in their loss of Randy. I met him when delivering ink for his printer from my Brother. Always Friendly and so pleasant. Nice all around Family. He will be missed by Many.
Sandra Nytes
Acquaintance
