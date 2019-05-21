Services
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
Plymouth - Randall L. "Randy" Tracy, age 64, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday morning (May 20, 2019) at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on September 25, 1954 in Cascade, WI, a son of the late Raburn and Theresa (Nytes) Tracy.

Randy attended Plymouth High School, where he played football and ran track. He graduated in the class of 1972.

On October 13, 1973, he married Debra Mahnke at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cascade.

He worked at Gumtow's Gas Station, Cascade Sand and Gravel, Cornell Motors, and Kohler Company for 19 years, before retiring in 2017.

Randy played softball for many years with Bill's Electric, but his passion was racing cars. He was dubbed Randy "The Meat" Tracy. At 17 he started racing at the Plymouth Dirt Track but subsequently had to relieve that duty to his buddy, Gerry Krebsbach, who finished out the season, because you had to be 18 at the time. In 25 years of racing, he went from Hobby Stock to Sportsman to Modified and a little Late Model in between. He made many friends and had many fans, especially Corner 1. He was even a subject for show and tell in a little girl's classroom. Anything for the fans!

Survivors include his wife of 45 years: Debra of Plymouth; Two children: Steven (Jodi) Tracy of Plymouth and Stephanie Tracy of Sheboygan Falls; Three grandchildren: Sarita Tracy, Delano Lomibao, and Isabella Tracy; Brother: Tony Tracy of Lomira; Sister: Tami Reich of Sheboygan Falls; Five sisters-in-law: Christine (Bob) Servi, Linda (Tim) Reese, Brenda (Kurt) Breitzman, Theresa (Rob) Cummings, and Michelle Thompson; and Mother and Father-in-law: Marie and Jake Dickmann.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his Parents; Brother: Robert Tracy; and Brother-in-law: John Reich.

Visitation will be held on Thursday (May 23, 2019) from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Cremation will take place following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Randy's name.

The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 21, 2019
