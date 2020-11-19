Randall N. AltmanPlant City, FL - Randall N. Altman passed away on October 12, 2020 at the Sun City Hospice House in Ruskin, Hillsbourough County, FL from complication of Covid-19. He was 71 years old and lived in Plant City, FL.He was born on February 23, 1949 in Sheboygan, a son of the late LaVern and Agnes Mueller Altman. He graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1966.Randy worked at various factories, Briggs & Stratton in Milwaukee and Dart Company in Plant City, FL. He loved music, especially soul and collected many records and c.d.'s. He was an avid Packer fan. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with friends at the Waffle House.He is survived by two nieces, Katie (Richard) Laplander and Wendy Altman, both of Michigan; and two sisters-in-law, Judy Altman and Marilyn Altman, both of Sheboygan.He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his brothers, Mike and Neil, and other relatives.Wishing for his body to be donated to science, he was accepted to Science Care Anatomical in Coral Springs, FL. He has chosen not to have any services.Thank you to everyone who helped Randy make it to his final journey. May he rest in Peace.