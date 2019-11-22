Services
Wenig Funeral Home
108 Center Ave
Oostburg, WI 53070
(920) 564-2771
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
1948 - 2019
Randall Seifert Obituary
Randall Seifert

Sheboygan - Randall Lee Seifert, 71, of Sheboygan, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Sheboygan Health Services.

Randy was born on June 11, 1948, in Milwaukee, WI to Willard and Genevieve "Judy" Seifert. He was a graduate of Custer High School and later graduated from the University of Wisconsin Steven Point.

On October 15, 1977, Randall married his best friend, Patricia Spengler, in Rhinelander. Randy was a dedicated and compassionate social worker for Sheboygan County for 33 years.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, drawing, going to his daughter's theater performances, and shooting range with his grandsons. Above all, he was a friend to all and cherished spending time with his family and friends.

Randy is survived by his wife, Patricia Seifert of Sheboygan; two daughters, Tiana (Christopher) Krenz, and Alyssa Seifert; eight grandchildren, Asher, Acacia, Micah, Eliora, Matthias, Olivet, Juniper, and Verity Krenz; one brother, Jeffrey Seifert. He is further survived by many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Willard & Judy Seifert.

A memorial service to celebrate Randy's life will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at 12:00 pm at Wenig Funeral Homes in Oostburg with Rev. Jon MacDonald officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made his name for the Sheboygan County Cancer Care Fund.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Bettag & the staff of Matthews Oncology, Sheboygan Health Services, and St. Nicholas Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Seifert family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
