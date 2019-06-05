|
Randall "Randy" Splinter
Sheboygan - Randall (Randy) Splinter 62, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center.
He was born on March 12, 1957, in Sheboygan to Warren and Kathleen (Matzdorf) Splinter. He attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1975.
After graduation he worked for Richmond Brothers Clothing Store in MN and managed the store in Fond Du Lac. He then worked at Radio Shack, in Sheboygan for 32 years. He was an expert computer guru and was called to help out many people with problems of one kind or another. He always was able to fix their issues. No job was too small or difficult for him. He also had a great interest in railroad cars and equipment, from the time he was five years old until he became ill.
He is survived by his beloved mother, Kathleen Splinter, his Aunts, Diane (Matzdorf) Tyndall and Darleen (Splinter) Ahern-McElroy, his cousins; Gary Tyndall and his wife Sherri, Thomas Evesdyck and his wife Carmen, and his Ahern cousins, Mark, Matthew, Judith, and Michael. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Walter and Melinda Matzdorf, his paternal grandparents Fred and Natalie Splinter, and his father Warren Splinter.
A Memorial Service for Randy will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th Street in Sheboygan, with Pastor Timothy Mech officiating. Family will greet visitors on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Randy's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 5, 2019