Randolf C. Hunt
Sheb. - Randolf C. Hunt passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Sheboygan Progressive Care Center. He was 61 years old.
Randy was born March 15, 1958 in Beloit, WI, the son of Lowell and Beverly (nee Gors) Hunt. He graduated from Lightfoot School in Sheboygan Falls in 1979. Randy was employed at Pizza Hut for 21 years and cherished the friendships he made there.
Randy was a member of Fountain Park United Methodist church, and the YMCA. He loved listening to music, riding his bike, watching Wisconsin sports, going to Brewer games, and spending time with his family and friends.
Randy is survived by his father Lowell of Butternut, WI and siblings: Dennis of Sheboygan, Jeff of Loretta, Terry (Beth) of Radison, Linda and Debbie (Daniel) Braun, both of Plymouth. He is further survived by sisters-in-law Sherry and Lori Hunt, nieces, nephews, great-nephew and little buddy, Abel Fouts; other relatives and many friends including close friends Robert and Eunice Keske of West Bend.
Randy is preceded in death by his mother Beverly and brothers: Curtis, Larry and Andrew.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan. Rev. Warren Waddell of Fountain Park United Methodist Church will officiate. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00-3:00PM. He will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Sheboygan.
Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019