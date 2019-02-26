Raphaella C. "Dee" Morton



Sheboygan - Raphaella C. "Dee" Morton, 86, of Sheboygan, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Sheboygan Progressive Care Center.



Born February 17, 1933 in Chama, New Mexico, Raphaella was a daughter of the late LaBallo and Rosario Delgato Vigil. She attended grade schools and high school in New Mexico and graduated with her LPN from Lakeshore Technical College in Cleveland, WI.



Dee was a nurse for many years at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center before her retirement. She also worked in the medical records department.



She enjoyed all types of crafts, including sewing, knitting and pottery.



She is survived by her children, Patrick Morton and Charlotte Morton, both of Sheboygan; her seven grandchildren, Andrea (David) Gotiear, Brandon Zorn, Jennifer (Chad) Wallo, Jackie Morton, Dustin Pelletisr, Jessica (Robert) Lomibao, and Ian Morton; eight great grandchildren, Charlie, Lucas and Rene' Gotiear, Nolan and Everly Zorn, Larissa and Levi Wallo, and Kailey Pelletisr; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Memorial services for Raphaella will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.



A memorial fund has been established in her name.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Sheboygan Progressive Care Center for all of their loving care and support.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dee's arrangements.