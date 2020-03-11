|
Ray E. Hoffmann
Sheboygan - A gentle soul passed from this world to another on March 11, 2020 at Golden Harbor Assisted Care. Ray has been ill for several years, during which time he has been kindly cared for by his family, the Aurora medical community, and his caregivers at Golden Harbor and Sharon Richardson Hospice Care.
Ray was born on August 20, 1941, to Caroline (Bushner) and Ray E. Hoffmann Sr. He grew up in Sheboygan, graduating from Central High School in 1959. He earned his BS/Psychology at UW/Madison in 1964, followed by his Masters Degree/Social Work in 1968.
Ray was a healer. For many years, he practiced psychotherapy, first at Memorial Medical Center and then at Aurora Behavioral Health Center. He founded a foster care agency, Family Care Specialists, which provided treatment homes for seriously disturbed children. He loved his career guiding clients through the problems and challenges of their lives, and he particularly loved teaching/supervising the new generation of therapists at UW/Milwaukee, Family Therapy/Training Institute in Milwaukee, as well as at Aurora Behavioral Health in Sheboygan.
Ray is survived by his wife, Sue Stolzmann Hoffmann, whom he married in August 1961. Together they raised their son, Ross, who died in 2015 in a cycle accident. He is also survived by granddaughters Kaitlyn Rae Hoffmann and Sadie Hoffmann Voight and her children Leland Ross and Serenity Marie. Further, he leaves behind to mourn his loss, his brother Roger Hoffmann (Shirley) and sister Roxanne Bubnes (Robert) and their families: Bradley and Gary Bubnes; Lori Bubnes-Torrison; Victoria Hoffmann Haynes and Tori Hoffmann Skcrypchak. In Sue's family, those surviving Ray are his Stolzmann nephews: Steve (Linda), Joey (Mary), Art (Diane), and Bill (Nancy) and their families.
Predeceasing Ray, in addition to his beloved son Ross, were his parents Ray and Carol, Sue's parents William and Freda and many other relatives and friends.
Ray was a shy man at heart, always sensitive to the needs and problems of others. He had a gift for getting to the heart of a matter with keen wit. He was a faithful Christian and member of First Congregational UCC. He was a lifelong Democrat, believing that those Jesus referred to as "the least" are better protected under Democratic leadership. Hanging in his office for many years was a stitchery Sue made for him: "If I can stop one heart from breaking, I shall not live in vain; if I can ease one life the aching, or cool one pain, or help one fainting robin unto its nest again, I shall not live in vain." (E. Dickinson)
A celebration of Ray's life is being planned and will be at his church at a future date. Memorial gifts will be dedicated to a scholarship in his name for the healing professions.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020