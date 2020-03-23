Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Ray E. Hoffmann


1941 - 2020
Ray E. Hoffmann

Sheboygan - A memorial service for Ray E. Hoffmann, who died on March 11, 2020, is postponed until a time when it is safe to gather. In the meantime, his family wishes to thank all expressions of condolence. They are deeply appreciated.

In response to numerous inquiries, this is how a contribution to the scholarship for the healing professions in his name may be accomplished. Write check to First Congregational Church w/notation ~ Hoffmann Scholarship. Send to the FCC UCC, 310 Bluff Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
