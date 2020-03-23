|
Ray E. Hoffmann
Sheboygan - A memorial service for Ray E. Hoffmann, who died on March 11, 2020, is postponed until a time when it is safe to gather. In the meantime, his family wishes to thank all expressions of condolence. They are deeply appreciated.
In response to numerous inquiries, this is how a contribution to the scholarship for the healing professions in his name may be accomplished. Write check to First Congregational Church w/notation ~ Hoffmann Scholarship. Send to the FCC UCC, 310 Bluff Avenue, Sheboygan, WI 53081.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020