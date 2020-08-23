Raymond A. Kretschmann
Sheboygan Falls - Raymond A. Kretschmann, 85, of Sheboygan Falls died on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan.
Ray was born on September 2, 1934, the son of the late John and Katherine (Smith) Kretschmann. He attended Sheboygan Falls Holden School. Ray served in the United State Air Force from 1956-61. On October 8, 1960 he married Maxi Diedler in Lake Mills. She preceded him in death on April 3, 1980.
Ray was a member of Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls and the Kohler Quarter Century Club. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing mensch, automotive work, sports, in particular, the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers.
He is survived by one daughter, Michelle (Dean Jr.) Bibens of Milford, CT; three sons, Jeff (Geri) Kretschmann of Sheboygan, Stephen Kretschmann of Collins, and Brian (Theresa) Kretschmann of Sheboygan Falls; ten grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; two brothers, Eugene (Marian) Kretschmann of Florida and John (Gloria) Kretschmann of California; one half-sister, Cynthia Brandl of Minnesota; two sisters-in-law, Barb Kretschmann of Watertown and Gabrielle (Nicholas) Spanenberg of Germany; and one brother-in-law, Gary Perrung of Sheboygan.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Maxi; his parents, John and Katherine Kretschmann; one brother, Jerome Kretschmann; a sister, Sandee Perrung; and his parents-in-law, Erwin and Regina Diedler.
A memorial service to celebrate Ray's life will take place at Blessed Trinity Parish on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Noon with Fr. Joe Dominic officiating. Family will greet visitors on Thursday from 11 am until the time of the service at noon. In accordance and to comply with public health guidelines, face marks are required with proper social distancing. Inurnment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in the Town of Sheboygan Falls.
For additional information and online condolences please visit www.wenigfh.com
A memorial fund is being established in his memory for the Sheboygan County Cancer Care Fund.