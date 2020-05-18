|
Raymond C. Piaskowski
Sheboygan - Born to Eternal Life May 14, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving husband of the late Lorraine (nee Dye). Father of the late Terry (Carol) Piaskowski. Grandfather of the late Derek Piaskowski.
Raymond was a proud Navy veteran, having served in WWII. He retired from Waukesha Engine, where he had worked as a maintenance person. He was an avid woodworker, and was passionate about listening to and working on pipe organs.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers Harvey (Anne), Ralph, Bobby (Mary Jane), Norbert (June), Sister Kathleen (John) Sturm,and Brother In-Law Raymond Lane.
He is survived by two Sisters Jeannette Lane and Josie Pfister both of Sheboygan. A Sister In-Law Phyllis Piaskowski of Arizona.
Due to gathering restrictions, Raymond's services are private for the family. His funeral will be live streamed on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1PM. Please see the funeral home's website for the link to view the stream.
A memorial fund will be set up in his name at Holy Name Catholic Church in Sheboygan WI.
