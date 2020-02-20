|
Raymond David Dreiling
Glenbeulah - Raymond David Dreiling passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Ray was born on April 5, 1961 in Sheboygan WI., and is survived by his brothers, Peter J. Dreiling and Paul (Cathy) Dreiling, his sisters, Judith Dreiling and Kathleen (Doug) Pietro.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Peter M. Dreiling and Mary (Gahagan) Dreiling.
There will be a Memorial Mass for the Celebration of Life at St. Thomas The Apostle Church, 8100 Brunner Rd., Newton, WI on Saturday, March 14th at 11 AM with visitation starting at 10 AM.
After Mass there will be a gathering of family and friends in the Church Social Hall for a lite lunch, coffee, and desserts.
Please, no flowers.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020