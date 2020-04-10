|
|
Raymond Haen
Sheboygan - Raymond Haen, age 72, of Sheboygan, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home after a courageous and long fought five-year battle with cancer. He was born in Sheboygan on November 20, 1947, the son of the late Raymond and Catherine Haen. Raymond attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1966. On January 3, 1970, he was united in marriage with Rosemary Ruehr at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Raymond was a very dedicated worker as a Project Manager, at both Bray Associates and Quasius Construction, until his retirement. He also served in the United States Army Reserve. Raymond was involved in many community organizations in the Sheboygan area including the Sheboygan Water Utility Board, Sheboygan Architectural Review Board, R.C.S. Empowers Board, and many Sheboygan Area School District Committees. He truly enjoyed spending time with his family at their cottage on Pearl Lake where he taught his children and grandchildren to water ski. He also enjoyed his Corvette, R/C cars, and marching in Classic Reunion Drum Corps with his niece Deb.
Raymond is survived by his three children, Kevin (Andrea) Haen of Sheboygan, Jeffrey (Susan) Haen of Cleveland, WI, Jennifer Haen of Sheboygan; seven grandchildren, Lucas, Carter, Nicholas, Noah, Autumn, Jordyn and Cameron; sister, Marjorie (Richard) Hahn of Sheboygan; niece, Deb (Rudy) Mahler of Sheboygan and two sisters-in-law, Judith Krebsbach of Sheboygan and Nancy (David) Papendieck of Plymouth. Raymond is further survived by many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary and his parents.
A private family service will be held at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home in Sheboygan. During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home's "Hugs from Home" program where your message will be attached to a ribbon to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.reinboldfh.com. All hugs need to be received by 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020. A public visitation and mass will be scheduled at a later date, with details to be published in the Sheboygan Press at that time.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Comfort Keepers, Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, and Aurora Home Hospice for their care of Raymond.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020