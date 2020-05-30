Raymond J. Wesener
1954 - 2020
Raymond J. Wesener

Cleveland - Raymond J. Wesener passed away suddenly Thursday evening, May 28, 2020 at Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Hospital. He was 66 years old.

Ray was born March 15, 1954 in Sheboygan, the son of Marvin and Dorothy (nee Herr) Wesener. He grew up in Sheboygan, graduating from South High School in 1972. For 38 years, he worked at Plenco, retiring in April of 2016.

He met the love of his life, Linda Millette in 1982 and the two were united in marriage May 9, 2008 in Sheboygan.

Ray loved playing pool, and was active in many leagues over the last 40+ years. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan, who enjoyed riding his motorcycle, camping, traveling the country, celebrating the Kentucky Derby with his friends John and Neal, and golfing when he was younger. He was a skilled handyman who enjoyed working on things in the house and yard, even building his own rec room to play pool in.

Ray is survived by his wife, Linda and daughters Shara Millette of Sheboygan and Holly Wesener of NC. He is further survived by his grandson Damien Yakich, sisters: Carol LeBlanc of San Antonio, TX, Jan Van Ess of Oostburg and Marlene Wesener of Sheboygan; brother-in-law Lester (Sherry) Millette of Oshkosh; sisters-in-law Lorie (Troy) Rudebeck and Lisa (Steven) Korff, both of Sheboygan Falls; dear friends John Stengel and Neal Mueller; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A Celebration of Ray's life is being planned for August at his home.

Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.

The family would like to thank the Cleveland First Responders for all they did.






Published in Sheboygan Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
