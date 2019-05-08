|
|
Rea A. Borzych
Fond du Lac - Rea Addie Borzych (nee Metcalf) of Milwaukee was born to eternal life on Monday, April 29, 2019 at her home in Fond du Lac.
She was born on July 2, 1950, in Tomahawk, WI to the late Norman and Helen Metcalf (nee Farrand). She attended school at Wausau Senior High and American Accredited School of Cosmetology. She was a beautician and most recently employed at Joy Farm in Milwaukee as a school bus driver. She thoroughly enjoyed the interaction with the children daily and took pride in her job. On January 29, 1972, she married Thomas Borzych Sr., in Milwaukee.
Rea enjoyed styling hair, sewing, reading her Holy Bible, going to church, gardening, painting/drawing horses, playing her favorite song Alleluia on the piano/organ and sharing her faith and love for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Rea is survived by her children, Abbey Borzych, Thomas Borzych Jr., Laura (Darren) Dyken and Mark Borzych; grandchildren, Rachael, Ashley, Thomas, Nathanael, Brandon, Justin, Dylan and Katelyn; great-granddaughter Madyson; brother Carlon (Lark) Metcalf; sisters, Sandra Bise, Nila (Ed) Shinton and Lynnette (Mike) Carroll. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas in 2012; brothers, Darwin, Carlos and Nile Metcalf and a sister Nita Metcalf.
A Memorial Service for Rea will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12 PM at Ballhorn Chapels, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan, with Pastor Joel Pavia officiating. Family will greet visitors on Saturday from 11 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Rea's name.
The family would like to thank friends and family for their love, prayer and support during this difficult time.
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 8, 2019