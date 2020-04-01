|
|
Rebecca Schultz
Sheboygan - Rebecca Marie Schultz, 43, of Sheboygan, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Becky was born on December 21, 1976, in Pullman, WA to CDR George W. and Caren (Bullis) Schultz. She was a graduate of Alameda High School in Alameda, California.
Becky was a member of Faith United Methodist in Sheboygan Falls. She enjoyed art, especially painting sea life. Becky loved her trips to Sea World in Orlando where she was able to swim with the dolphins and whales. She was very involved at Faith United Methodist by helping with children's nursery, making slideshows for services and running the church website and Facebook. Becky always had a huge heart for serving others. She was an avid Josh Groban fan. Above all, Becky loved spending time with her family, especially her nephew, Gabriel.
Becky is survived by her parents, George W. and Caren Schultz of Sheboygan; sister, Megan Ward of Sheboygan Falls; nephew, Gabriel Ward; grandmother, Dorothy Schultz of Sheboygan; and godparents, Kris and Steve DeLano. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, other relatives and dear friends.
Becky was preceded in death by her brother, George C. Schultz; two grandfathers, George R. Schultz, Charles Bullis; grandmother, Loeva Keller; and aunt Claire Edmond.
A memorial service to celebrate Becky's life will be held at a later date at Faith United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions can be made in Becky's name to Faith United Methodist Church.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the Sheboygan Fire and Rescue and Police Department and to the staff at Wenig Funeral Homes.
